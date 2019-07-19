Loki is joining 'Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3' for Switch

Colossus and Cyclops will be coming to #MUA3 in a FREE update on August 30! #MarvelSDCC pic.twitter.com/LzCcVUt5EN — Marvel Games (@MarvelGames) July 18, 2019

On August 30th, Cyclops and Colossus will be joining Thor's brother and the rest of the alliance in a free update. Marvel Games will also roll out alternate outfits for the whole gang from launch through the first quarter of 2020.

Those who don't mind shelling out $20 more for a paid Expansion Pass will be getting additional story content and playable characters from Fantastic Four, X-Men, Marvel Knights and other Marvel titles, as well. The pass will give players access to three DLC packs rolling out at different times -- the first one, coming out this fall, will add Moon Knight, Blade, Punisher and Morbius to the game's roster.

Check out the game's trailer below: