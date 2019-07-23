Apple is updating old iPhone and iPad models to fix a GPS issue

See, GPS technology needs to keep an eye on the date and time to tell your location -- it tracks the date by counting the number of weeks and storing the values as 10-bit figures. Around every 20 years, that 10-bit week number goes back to zero, causing issues for older devices not designed to handle the change. The most recent rollover happened on April 6th, which means Apple devices that can't install the latest iOS versions could be affected by the issue.

Apple's patched mobile OS will roll out on November 3rd. For the iPhone 5 and fourth-generation iPad, the update will show up under About in Settings as iOS 10.3.4. Meanwhile, the update will show up as iOS 9.3.6 for the iPhone 4s, first-gen iPad mini, iPad 2 and third-gen iPad. Check out Apple's newly posted instructions right here.