FTC to accuse Facebook of misusing phone numbers and facial recognition

The violations, expected to be announced tomorrow, are part of wide-ranging complaint and accompany the FTC's probe into Facebook's privacy practices. Last week, the FTC reportedly voted to approve a $5 billion settlement with Facebook. The settlement isn't official yet, but it's already being criticized for being too soft on the company. The complaint could shed more light on the FTC's reasoning. We'll have to wait to see what kind of restrictions will be put in place to monitor Facebook moving forward.