Quakecon's Steam sale offers steep discounts on 'Doom' and 'Wolfenstein'

It won't surprise you to hear that Bethesda is also using this as an excuse to slash prices on games that wouldn't make much sense outside of QuakeCon. You can get the reimagined Prey and Dishonored 2 at 80 percent discounts, while Fallout 4 and its VR counterpart are both 75 percent off. And if you haven't played Skyrim by this point, you can snag it or its VR edition at a 67 percent price reduction.

Yes, Bethesda is laying the groundwork for Doom Eternal, Wolfenstein: Youngblood and other upcoming games. This is still a good excuse to explore id's back catalog, though, and might help explain why QuakeCon persists 22 years later.