Image credit: Nintendo
Nintendo lets you share twice as many 'Super Mario Maker 2' courses

The dev team is also busy building levels for you to check out.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
20m ago in AV
Nintendo

Super Mario Maker 2 is as much about building your own Mario courses as it is playing through the millions of stages other players have already uploaded. But many players have already hit the limit of how many courses they can upload at once, forcing them to pull an older creation off Nintendo's servers if they want to share a new one. They'll now have a bit more flexibility, as Nintendo has increased the course upload limit from 32 to 64.

It plans to bump up that limit again down the line. For now, this should come as welcome news to the hordes of SMM2 makers who are building fun, creative, nightmarish and/or terrible stages for the rest of the community to try. Alongside the news, Nintendo has shared another level of its own, this time built around the Superball powerup.

