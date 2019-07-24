Tinder wants to protect LGBTQ users in countries that discriminate

Users will have the option to hide their profiles while they're in that country or to make it public. Even if a profile is public, Tinder will hide users' sexual orientation and gender identity. The company hopes doing so will protect users from law enforcement agencies and individuals who might target them. The feature will also kick in when the Passport feature, which allows users in any location to connect, is active. And it may be even more useful now that Tinder Lite has made the app accessible in more countries.

"We fundamentally believe that everyone should be able to love who they want to love -- and we strive to reflect this in everything we do at Tinder," said CEO Elie Seidman. "We serve all communities -- no matter their gender identity or sexual orientation -- and we are proud to offer features that help keep them safe." Tinder developed Traveller Alert in partnership with ILGA World, and the partners hope that, in addition to keeping people safe, the feature will help raise awareness for the fact that so many countries still penalize same-sex relationships.