LG's CineBeam short-throw 4K projector is now available

We saw the CineBeam in action at CES this year and were impressed by the sharp picture and small footprint. At just 7.2 inches from the wall, it can show a 120 inch diagonal image. The projector has AI voice control, offering support for both Google Assistant and LG's ThinQ AI solution, so you can search for content via voice commands or using the included LG Magic Remote.

In terms of image quality, LG promises a high dynamic range for deeper blacks and more lifelike highlights, plus better color reproduction thanks to a three-channel laser for each RGB.

The CineBeam projector is available now for a steep but not unreasonable $5,999.