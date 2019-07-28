EU lending bank aims to cut funding for fossil fuel projects by 2020

To the EIB, this would just be a matter of maintaining focus. It's centered on long-term investments, and that means honoring the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C above 1990 levels through reducing emissions.

There would be a transitional fund to ensure that "potentially vulnerable groups or regions" have support during the switch to eco-friendly initiatives.

The EIB hasn't formally acknowledged the proposals, and there's still a chance the proposals could be modified or scrapped. If they go ahead, though, they could spur action even in countries that might be slow to embrace emissions-free electricity. Simply put, they'd have no other choice -- they'd have to adopt green tech if they want the EU to shoulder some of the burden.