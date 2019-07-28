Netflix forges multi-year animation deal with the team from 'Big Mouth'

If you can't get enough of shows like Big Mouth, you're in for a treat. Netflix has struck a deal with Brutus Pink, the new production house from Big Mouth creators Nick Kroll, Jennifer Flackett, Andrew Goldberg and Mark Levin. The multi-year arrangement will have the team producing animated movies and shows for Netflix, including three more seasons of Big Mouth beyond the third season already lined up for the fall.
Sponsored Links
There's no mention of what those other projects might entail.
It's a bittersweet moment for Netflix's animation efforts. The streaming giant has been signing numerous deals for high-profile animated shows, including ones for Jurassic World and Cuphead as well as another round of Matt Groening's Disenchantment. At the same time, there have been some upheavals -- it just cancelled Tuca & Bertie after one season. Animation is playing an ever-larger role at Netflix, but deals like the one for Brutus Pink are far from guaranteed.