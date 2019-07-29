Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: PeopleImages via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Happy Monday, Slack is down (update: it's back)

Your work day probably just got a lot quieter.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

PeopleImages via Getty Images

If your computer or phone was pinging you a little less frequently today, it might be because Slack had some service issues. It said on its status page some people had issues sending messages and that others couldn't access their channels at all. Slack said it was fully up and running again about an hour after the issues emerged, so you shouldn't have any more problems in trying to send GIFs to your co-workers.

The outage follows one that hit Twitter a couple of weeks ago. That issue meant the service wasn't available for many users for an hour or so.

Update 7/29/2019 11:59 AM ET: Updated to note that Slack seems to be running as usual again.

Source: Slack
In this article: gear, internet, outage, services, slack
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr