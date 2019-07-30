Amazon's Ring service may already have 200 law enforcement agency partners

The email dated April 16th reportedly contains notes taken during a Ring webinar by the Waynesboro, Virginia Chief, who then it sent to himself with the subject line "Neighbors by Ring notes." According to those notes, 200 law enforcement agencies nationwide are using Ring's "Law Enforcement Neighborhood Portal" -- that's the portal that gives authorities a way to see the approximate locations of all Ring cameras nearby and to request footage from their owners. While they can only get the footage with the owner's consent, they don't need warrant to make a request.

It's not entirely clear which among the 200 agencies are obligated to reach out to local residents in an effort to promote the Ring cameras. One of biggest the issues being raised about the partnership, aside from the fact that it's pretty much encouraging the creation of local surveillance networks, is that Ring's app has racial profiling issues. As Motherboard notes, the app gives people a way to post Suspicious people or Strangers to their communities, and most reports target people of color.

We've reached out to Amazon and Ring for a response and will update this post when they get back to us.