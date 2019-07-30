EA's largest 'Apex Legends' tournament yet starts September 13th

As the name implies, teams have to apply to enter this tournament. This is primarily meant for seasoned pros rather than everyday players looking for a shot at glory.

The award still pales in comparison to what the biggest Fortnite tournaments can offer. Remember, Fortnite World Cup solo winner Kyle Giersdorf won $3 million dollars for himself. However, Apex Legends is also a considerably younger game that hasn't had the luxury of becoming a cultural phenomenon -- half a million dollars is a lot of money at stake for a title like this.