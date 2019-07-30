EA's largest 'Apex Legends' tournament yet starts September 13th

EA and Respawn are stepping up their esports ambitions for Apex Legends. They've announced a Preseason Invitational that will represent the largest volume of talent amassed for a competitive Apex Legends event, with 80 teams of three (that's 240 people) competing for a $500,000 prize pool. The event takes place in Krakow, Poland between September 13th and September 15th and will use a double elimination format where teams have a shot at redemption until the final 20 teams strive for the top prize.
As the name implies, teams have to apply to enter this tournament. This is primarily meant for seasoned pros rather than everyday players looking for a shot at glory.
The award still pales in comparison to what the biggest Fortnite tournaments can offer. Remember, Fortnite World Cup solo winner Kyle Giersdorf won $3 million dollars for himself. However, Apex Legends is also a considerably younger game that hasn't had the luxury of becoming a cultural phenomenon -- half a million dollars is a lot of money at stake for a title like this.