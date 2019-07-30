What's on TV this week: 'Avengers: Endgame'

If you loved its record-breaking theater run but would rather watch the three-hour epic at home where you can take as many bathroom breaks as you like, then we have good news: Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame is available across various digital movie stores right now. Your home theater might not be an IMAX, but you can also check out all of the included extras this way. Otherwise, Discovery has kicked off Shark Week, and there's a pair of notable series finales lined up for Jane the Virgin and iZombie.

For gamers, Madden NFL 20 is almost here, while on streaming we're looking forward to Four Weddings and a Funeral on Hulu, This is Football on Amazon Prime, and on Netflix, there's Otherhood, season three of She-Ra and the season premiere of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).