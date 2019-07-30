Show More Results

What's on TV this week: 'Avengers: Endgame'

Also: Shark Week, 'Madden,' plus finales for 'Jane the Virgin' and 'iZombie.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
24m ago in AV
If you loved its record-breaking theater run but would rather watch the three-hour epic at home where you can take as many bathroom breaks as you like, then we have good news: Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame is available across various digital movie stores right now. Your home theater might not be an IMAX, but you can also check out all of the included extras this way. Otherwise, Discovery has kicked off Shark Week, and there's a pair of notable series finales lined up for Jane the Virgin and iZombie.

For gamers, Madden NFL 20 is almost here, while on streaming we're looking forward to Four Weddings and a Funeral on Hulu, This is Football on Amazon Prime, and on Netflix, there's Otherhood, season three of She-Ra and the season premiere of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games

  • Avengers: Endgame (VOD)
  • Glory (4K)
  • Long Shot
  • Bojack Horseman (S1 & 2)
  • UglyDolls (Sing-Along Edition)
  • Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie
  • The Thin Man
  • Play Dead
  • Madden NFL 20 (PS4, Xbox One - 8/2)
  • The Blackout Club (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Super Wiloo Demake (PS4, Xbox One)
  • The Tower of Beatrice (Xbox One, PS4)
  • Pilot Sports (Xbox One, PC)

Tuesday

  • Designated Survivor, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Sharkwrecked: Crash Landing, Discovery, 8 PM
  • Ex on the Beach, MTV, 8 PM
  • Pandora, CW, 8 PM
  • America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 PM
  • Good Trouble, Freeform, 8 PM
  • WWE SmackDown, USA, 8 PM
  • Laws of Jaws: Dangerous Waters, Discovery, 9 PM
  • Animal Kingdom, TNT, 9 PM
  • Tales, BET, 9 PM
  • The 100, CW, 9 PM
  • Air Jaws Strikes Back, Discovery, 10 PM
  • Blood & Treasure, CBS, 10 PM
  • Drunk History, Comedy Central, 10 PM
  • Bring the Funny, NBC, 10 PM
  • The Next Big Thing, BET, 10 PM
  • The Detour, TBS, 10:30 PM
  • Alternatino with Arturo Castro, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

  • Four Weddings and a Funeral (series premiere, episodes 1 - 4), Hulu, 3 AM
  • Harlots, Hulu, 3 AM
  • The Letdown (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu, 3 AM
  • Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Unmasking Jihadi John: Anatomy of a Terrorist, HBO, 8 PM
  • Extinct or Alive: The Lost Shark, Discovery, 8 PM
  • Jane the Virgin: Chapter Ninety-Nine, CW, 8 PM
  • Ancient Skies, PBS, 8 PM
  • Love Island, CBS, 8 PM
  • Grown-ish, Freeform, 8 PM
  • Catfish, MTV, 8 PM
  • Press Your Luck, ABC, 8 PM
  • Suits, USA, 9 PM
  • Card Sharks, ABC, 9 PM
  • Are You the One?, MTV, 9 PM
  • Jane the Virgin (series finale), CW, 9 PM
  • Capsized: Blood in the Water, Discovery, 9 PM
  • Pearson, USA, 10 PM
  • Snowfall, FX, 10 PM
  • The Inbetween, NBC, 10 PM
  • The Employables, A&E, 10 PM
  • Archer: 1999 (season finale), FXX, 10 PM
  • DJ Khaled: The Ride, MTV, 10 PM
  • Krypton, Syfy, 10 PM
  • South Side, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM
  • The Last Cowboy, Paramount, 11 PM

Thursday

  • Escape the Night, YouTube, 3 AM
  • Strange Angel (season finale), CBS All Access, 3 AM
  • NFL Hall of Fame Game: Broncos/Falcons, NBC, 8 PM
  • Return to Shark Island, Discovery, 8 PM
  • Siren (season finale), Freeform, 8 PM
  • iZombie (series finale), CW, 8 PM
  • Love Island, CBS, 8 PM
  • Holey Moley, ABC, 8 PM
  • Great White Kill Zone: Guadalupe, Discovery, 9 PM
  • The Outpost, CW, 9 PM
  • The Real World, Facebook, 9 PM
  • Spin the Wheel, Fox, 9 PM
  • Monster Mako: Perfect Predator, Discovery, 10 PM
  • Baskets, FX, 10 PM
  • Elementary, CBS, 10 PM
  • Queen of the South, USA, 10 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

  • Dear White People (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
  • She-ra and the Princesses of Power (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
  • This is Football (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Basketball or Nothing (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Ask the Storybots (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Otherhood, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Derry Girls (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Swamp Thing (season finale), DC Universe, 9 AM
  • Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (season finale), ABC, 8 PM
  • Isle of Jaws: Blood Brothers, Discovery, 8 PM
  • Masters of Illusion, CW, 8 PM
  • Love Island, CBS, 8 PM
  • A Lover Scorned, Lifetime Movie Network, 8 PM
  • The Big Stage, CW, 8:30 PM
  • Andrew Mayne: Ghost Diver, Discovery, 9 PM
  • Shangri-La (season finale), Showtime, 9 PM
  • I Was Prey, Discovery, 10 PM
  • Killjoys, Syfy, 10 PM
  • Jett, Cinemax, 10 PM
  • Motherfatherson, Starz, 10 PM
  • Black Lady Sketch Show (series premiere), HBO, 11 PM
  • Eleague: Gears 5, TBS, 11 PM

Saturday

  • V.C. Andrews' Heaven Casteel Saga, Lifetime, 8 PM
  • Sharks Gone Wild 2, Discovery, 8 PM
  • Million Dollar Mile (season finale), CBS, 8 PM
  • Shark Week Immersion, Discovery, 9 PM

Sunday

  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (season premiere), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Top Gear, BBC America, 8 PM
  • The Rook, Starz, 8 PM
  • Preacher (season premiere), AMC, 9 PM
  • Serengeti (season premiere), Discovery, 8 PM
  • Sweetbitter, Starz, 9 PM
  • Murder in the Thirst, BET, 9 PM
  • Grantchester, PBS, 9 PM
  • $100,000 Pyramid, ABC, 9 PM
  • Instinct, CBS, 9 PM
  • City On A Hill, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Claws, TNT, 9 PM
  • Pennyworth, Epix, 9 PM
  • What Just Happened??!, Fox, 9:30 PM
  • The Weekly, FX, 10 PM
  • Euphoria (season finale), HBO, 10 PM
  • To Tell the Truth, ABC, 10 PM
  • The Loudest Voice, Showtime, 10 PM
  • Shark After Dark, Discovery, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.

In this article: av, entertainment, gaming, listings, MustSeeHdtv
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
