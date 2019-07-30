'Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker' is the latest addition to Nintendo's Labo VR

The Switch might not be the first device you think of for a VR gaming experience, but you can't fault Nintendo's experiments with the medium. Earlier this year we got Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on Labo VR, and now the next title to land is Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker. Within this mini VR adventure you'll be able to explore four courses in 360 degrees and even go for a VR ride in a mine cart, as you guide Toad through his popular puzzle adventure. The free software update is available now.