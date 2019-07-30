Comcast now gives parents the option of kicking kids off their WiFi network

To set time limitations, simply go to the main xFi page via its website or app, select a child's profile, select Edit next to Active Time Limit and choose between Weekdays or Weekends to specify the days you want to monitor. Set the number of hours you feel is right, and your home internet will pause the connection to all of that child's devices after they're done using up those hours. However, that doesn't mean your household has to follow a rigid schedule all the time, especially when school's out: you can also choose to unpause or set a new time limit whenever you choose.

David Puckett, Vice President of xFi and Digital Security Product Management, said in a statement: