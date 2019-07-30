House of Marley unveils an eco-friendly alternative to AirPods

The buds have the features you'd expect from an AirPod competitor, like a battery which will give you nine hours of listening and 32 hours in total. Basic controls such as play, pause, track skipping and call acceptance are activated by tapping the buds, and there's an option to tap to interact with Siri or Google Assistant. They also offer stereo voice communication for clear voice calls and USB-C charging.

The headline feature, though, is the company's choice of materials. The wireless headphones are constructed from eco-friendly bamboo, natural wood fiber composite made from sawdust, recyclable aluminum and a fabric made from recycled plastic bottles. The company seeks to work with socially responsible materials and to raise awareness about the environmental harm caused by plastics commonly used in consumer electronics.

"The truly wireless market has become a prominent one and we wanted to ensure we provided a sustainably crafted alternative using consciously sourced and recycled materials," said House of Marley Director of Product Development, Josh Poulsen.

House of Marley also has a reforestation scheme through the non-profit One Tree Planted and a cut of the sales will go to global tree planting projects.

The Liberate Air is available now for $150.