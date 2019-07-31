Cruel Google Maps trick marked livestreamer's mansion as a homeless shelter

The people behind the prank named the San Fernando Valley home "Ice Poseidon Homeless Shelter" and created a listing on Google Maps to make it appear as though it was equipped to house and feed people in need. They added photos of beds and a large dining area. To make the shelter seem legitimate, the people behind the prank added dozens of reviews. Unfortunately for the homeless who found the listing, they traveled all the way to the would-be shelter only to get turned away.

Denino, the YouTube personality linked to the prank, told the Los Angeles Daily News that he tried to get the listing pulled from Google Maps. (It has since been removed.) Denino's fans have a history of playing pranks, though they are typically at the streamer's own expense. People have ordered unwanted pizzas to his house and even swatted him, an extremely dangerous practice of sending law enforcement to a person's home on false pretenses.