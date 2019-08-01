Bird's latest rideshare scooter is designed to thwart vandals

The Bird Two comes with autonomous damage sensors, seamless screws, anti-theft encryption, puncture-proof tyres and an industrial-grade anti-tipping kickstand -- so they're far less likely to end up scratched, battered or at the bottom of a river. Its update is good news for well-meaning riders, too, as the Bird Two's battery has over 50 percent more capacity than the Bird One, so you can scoot for longer. It's expected to roll out in the US early this fall, with information on additional regions to follow.