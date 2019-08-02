Verizon temporarily drops the 5G fee on its most expensive data plans

The most affordable plan, Start, will offer 5G access -- previously only the higher-level plans came with 5G capability. The previous middle-tier plan, Beyond, will be broken into Play More and Do More. And the new Get More option will replace Above Unlimited.

The new mid-level plans are priced the same, and have unlimited hotspot data with 15GB at 4G LTE speeds. Play More offers 25GB of 4G LTE data before it can be slowed. It streams in 720p HD and comes with an Apple Music subscription. Do More offers 50GB of 4G LTE data before it slows, but it streams at 480p. And instead of Apple Music, you'll get a 50 percent discount if you add a tablet or jetpack portable hotspot unlimited plan.

Finally, Get More delivers the most data -- 75GB at 4G LTE speeds -- before it'll be slowed. It boasts up to 30 GB of 4G LTE hotspot data. You'll get the full 720p HD streaming and both an Apple Music subscription and 50 percent off when you bundle it with a tablet or jetpack mobile hotspot plan.

While the company risks confusing users, the new offerings help pave the way for its 5G service. This week Verizon expanded the service to Atlanta, Detroit, Indianapolis and Washington DC. 5G is already available in Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Providence and St. Paul, and Verizon hopes to roll it out in 30 cities by the end of this year.

The new plans are available starting Monday, and existing users can keep their existing setup or make the switch. It's unclear how long Verizon will waive the $10-per-month 5G fee. Of course, you'll need to live in one of those select cities and have a 5G-compatible phone to take advantage of that offer.