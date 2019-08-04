French inventor is first to cross English Channel using a hoverboard

It took a second try, but Franky Zapata has become the first to cross the English Channel using a hoverboard. The French inventor used his jet-powered Flyboard Air to travel the 22 miles from France to England in 22 minutes, briefly landing on a boat to replace his kerosene-filled backpack. The board wasn't slow, either -- Zapata said he reached speeds up to 106MPH during his journey.
Sponsored Links
The first attempt in late July literally fell short after Zapata missed the boat platform by a "few centimeters." Zapata relied on a larger boat and platform to ensure this latest attempt would work without a hitch.
This is certainly a publicity grab for Zapata's company, Z-Air, but it could also open doors for the technology in other areas. The French military is already backing the technology as a potential logistical option or even as an attack platform. A successful long-distance trip like this could give it extra confidence in the technology, even if it does highlight the current hoverboard's limitations.
🇫🇷#yeswedid la seconde #tentative aura été la bonne. Traversée de la manche réussie #jobdone. Merci à tous #familyaffair #france #NeverGiveUp #flyboardair #entrepreneurs #louisbleriot #frencharmy pic.twitter.com/5ToPopHSxj— Franky Zapata (@frankyzapata) August 4, 2019