Turkey requires broadcast licenses for online media providers

It's not certain just what standards these online services will have to obey, and that's part of the problem. President Erdogan's regime has frequently blocked content and services to stifle political dissent, and experts are worried that this is just a pretext to suppress TV shows and news outlets that might challenge the ruling AK party's authority.

Netflix told Reuters it was following events and wanted to keep serving Turkey. That's not the primary concern, though. Rather, it's that companies like Netflix may have to pull some of their library, forcing Turkish viewers to either use VPNs to access the service or go without any material that challenges their government.