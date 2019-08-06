Show More Results

LG's IFA 2019 invite teases more dual screen mobile action

We'll expect to see more of the V50 ThinQ's odd style.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
27m ago in Mobile
While Samsung and Huawei refine their foldable devices, LG has introduced expanding hardware with its V50 ThinQ (shown above) that uses a case to add a second screen. The company's invite to its unveiling event on September 6th at IFA 2019 in Germany suggests it will continue to develop that strategy, with a video done up in 8-bit style that expands from one narrow screen across a second one.

LG

This isn't a surprise either, as incoming mobile exec Brain Kwon told reporters earlier this year that "We have reviewed releasing the foldable smartphone when launching 5G smartphone but decided not to produce it." Apparently it is (or at least was) too early for LG to launch a foldable, but one thing it could easily do is bring the V50's second-screen attachment to more markets.

Source: LG (Facebook)
