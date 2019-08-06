Nissan is adding 200 more chargers to its network

While the chargers will be equipped with two connectors, the companies said the new stations will result "in the largest installation of 100kW CHAdeMO quick chargers in the US." That Nissan is investing $60 million into the project doesn't come as a surprise: the company is one of the CHAdeMO's main backers, after all, along with a group of other Japanese automakers.

Unfortunately, the partners didn't reveal the locations where they're planning to build the new chargers. It'll take years to build them, though, making the expanded joint venture a multi-year project. Aditya Jairaj, Nissan North America's director of EV Sales and Marketing, said: