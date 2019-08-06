Nissan is adding 200 more chargers to its network

Nissan has been building charging stations across the US with help from EVgo over the past few years. Now, the two companies are expanding their six-year partnership by adding 200 direct current fast chargers to their network across the country. All 200 will apparently be able to deliver 100kW of power and will have CHAdeMO and CCS connectors -- two competing charging standards -- to be able to cater to a wide variety of EV models.
Sponsored Links
While the chargers will be equipped with two connectors, the companies said the new stations will result "in the largest installation of 100kW CHAdeMO quick chargers in the US." That Nissan is investing $60 million into the project doesn't come as a surprise: the company is one of the CHAdeMO's main backers, after all, along with a group of other Japanese automakers.
Unfortunately, the partners didn't reveal the locations where they're planning to build the new chargers. It'll take years to build them, though, making the expanded joint venture a multi-year project. Aditya Jairaj, Nissan North America's director of EV Sales and Marketing, said:
"Nissan is proud to have partnered with EVgo to build the largest public EV fast charging network in the US. Given the tremendous driver response to the 2019 long-range all-electric LEAF, Nissan and EVgo will accelerate fast charging by committing to a multi-year charger construction program that will continue to expand fast-charging options for EV drivers across the country."