Apple Card begins its rollout: here's how it works

First up, how to apply for the card in the first place. Five simple steps and you're off.

Then, once your card has arrived in the mail, you need to link it to your phone. The steps are largely the same regardless of what model you have (see the process for iPhone X and earlier here), and just involve holding your device near the card and waiting for activation.

Then you're ready to start using the card. There are two main ways of spending, obviously -- online and instore. Shopping online is straightforward -- just select Apple Pay then authenticate the payment with Face ID.

If you're shopping instore, the cash desk will need to offer either Apple Pay or contactless payment. Simply double click your phone's side button, glance to authenticate and you're off.

Apple's also made handy videos on other aspects of the card, such as finding your card number...

...and making a payment to the card, which is as simple as transferring money from another account within the Wallet app.

Apple Card also gives you lots of helpful insights into your spending habits. By tapping "activity" you can view your spending by week, month or category, which is useful if you want to know how much you're really spending on coffee or DoorDash.

And finally, there's advice on getting support, should you need it. Help's available 24 hours a day, and you can either chat to someone via the app, or schedule to call to speak to someone if your issue is more complicated.