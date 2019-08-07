Apple (gently) taps ASMR fans with its latest iPhone ads

This is billed as "Season 1," so you can expect more ASMR going forward. Don't be surprised if there's a haircut or massage video in the pipeline, then.

Of course, these are ultimately iPhone ads. Apple is showing that you can produce these kinds of videos using the device in your pocket, even if you'll likely need accessories and apps to match the quality you see here (a binaural microphone could be a must-have). It does show that marketing doesn't always have to revolve around in-your-face promos, though. And think of it this way: these might some of the few tech company videos you'll want to watch more than once, even if you have no intention of buying what Apple's selling.