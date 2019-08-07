Twitter may let you snooze its push notifications

Twitter is testing Snooze feature, allowing users to pause notifications for 1 hour, 3 hours or 12 hours!



I wrote a blog for the first look of this unreleased feature https://t.co/EoNYaRHraQ



— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) August 6, 2019

Take note that you'll still see new replies and tweets in the notifications tab, where they'll continue to accumulate until you're ready to look at them -- or to swipe them away from view, unseen and unread. While experimental features are, well, experiments that may never be released widely, the snooze button could be Twitter's answer to other social networks' and tech giants' offerings meant to prevent social media burnout. Last year, Facebook rolled out time management tools in hopes users would monitor their own usage without quitting the platform entirely. Google also released Digital Wellbeing tools that let users set time limits on app usage.