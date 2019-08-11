US Navy will scrap touchscreen controls on its destroyers

The switch will affect all DDG-51 class (Arleigh Burke) ships using the Integrated Bridge and Navigation System. You should see the first change in summer 2020. The first in-service ship to make the leap will be the USS Ramage, while the first brand new destroyer to drop touchscreens will be the USS Ted Stevens.

The decision isn't so much a flat-out rejection of technology as an acknowledgment that it has to make sense and be easy to use. Program Executive Officer for Ships Rear Admiral Bill Galinis noted that the feedback slotted into the "just because you can doesn't mean you should" mindset. The Navy adopted touchscreens without considering that the system was "overly complex," and that there should be "bridge commonality" to help sailors adjust if they're transferred to another ship.

This isn't to say the Navy is giving up on bridge touchscreens altogether. However, Navy chief engineer Rear Admiral Lorin Selby noted that any interface needed to be consistent and help crews "quickly pick up" on a given situation. Warships need to be intuitive to operate -- the consequences are serious if they aren't.