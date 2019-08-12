Twitter test notifies you of replies to interesting conversations

It's not certain this will become a mainstay of Twitter, although it may stand a better chance than some experiments. This could be an easier way to keep tabs on a live-tweeted show, an impending tweetstorm or just a vigorous debate. It could also improve the quality of conversations by letting you focus solely on the interesting replies, particularly for celebrities and politicians that receive legions of fluff replies no matter what they post.

You probably have notifications on for your must-follows. Now you can get notifications when there's a new reply to a Tweet you're interested in! We're testing this on iOS and Android now. pic.twitter.com/MabdFoItxc — Twitter (@Twitter) August 8, 2019