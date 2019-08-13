AI avatars of Chinese authors could soon narrate audiobooks

While text-to-speech technology can quickly create new audiobooks, the BBC says consumers prefer audiobooks narrated by authors, actors or famous public figures. With AI avatars, Sogou might be able to combine text-to-speech with the likeness of celebrities to create the illusion that audiobooks are being read by real people.

Sogou's AI news anchors have been on air since last fall, working for China's state-run news agency Xinhua. While they were advertised as lifelike and based on some of Xinhua's human anchors, it's still pretty obvious that you're watching avatars whose voices, facial expressions and mouth movements are synthesized using deep learning techniques. It's hard to say if its audiobook narrators will be any more realistic.