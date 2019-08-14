Chrome OS finally supports virtual desktops

The update also brings easier media controls that include a centralized control in the system menu. And if accessibility is an issue, an Automatic Clicks option can activate whatever's under your pointer if you have difficulty with button presses.

For some, the biggest improvement may simply be knowing what updates do. Chrome Story noticed that Google has implemented a Release Notes feature that will tell you what's new with a Chrome OS update by pointing you to a summary web page after the install. You shouldn't have to wade through a cryptic, developer-oriented change log or wait for someone to stumble across a feature days later. It's an acknowledgment that everyday users want to stay informed, and might just help users take advantage of upgrades that might otherwise be overlooked.