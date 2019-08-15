Audi's E-Tron becomes the first EV to win top safety award

The IIHS pointed to the E-Tron's ratings in crash evaluations as well as its front crash prevention features as its reasons for recognizing the Audi. In front collision tests, the vehicle was able to avoid a crash at 25 mph and to reduce its speed by 11mph in a 12mph test. The E-Tron also has static LED headlights with high-beam assist, a feature which automatically switches between high and low beams to help keep other drivers safe.

The award for the E-Tron must gutting for Tesla, however. Tesla's Model X was recognized for its exceptional safety, but the IIHS tests of the Model S didn't go so well. The IIHS will begin safety testing the Model 3 this week, but just a short time after the company received a slap on the wrist from the United States National Highway Traffic Administration for exaggerating claims about the vehicle's safety.