Latest in Gear

Image credit: GoPro
save
Save
share

GoPro Hero 8 and Max 360 cameras surface in leaks

The GoPro Hero 8 could be announced as soon as September.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
10m ago in Cameras
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

GoPro

A series of leaked photos shared by Photo Rumors shows the upcoming GoPro Hero 8 and GoPro Max 360 cameras. According to the site, the GoPro Hero 8 could be announced as soon as September. It looks like it's designed to work with new accessories, including an external microphone, LED light and additional screen. It may shoot 4K video at 120 fps and full HD video at 480 fps, and it will compete with the recently released DJI Osmo Action, DJI's first action cam.

Photo Rumors

Photo Rumors says the new GoPro Max has been registered with the Japanese Ministry of Communications and is already registered with the FCC. The leak reveals less about this device, but we know it's the company's first 360 camera since it released the GoPro Fusion 360 in 2017.

Photo Rumors

Photo Rumors has a decent track record with leaks, but as always, it's good to view these with a dash of skepticism. We won't know for sure how these cameras perform until we get our hands on them.

Via: The Verge
Source: Photo Rumors (1), (2)
In this article: 360, 4k, accessories, camera, cameras, external mic, gear, gopro, gopro hero, gopro hero 8, gopro max 360, HD video, leak, led, rumor
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Soundboks' gigantic Bluetooth speaker is louder than ever

Soundboks' gigantic Bluetooth speaker is louder than ever

View
Chevrolet's Menlo EV is a Bolt-based crossover bound for China

Chevrolet's Menlo EV is a Bolt-based crossover bound for China

View
Smart homes are a broken mess and Nest wants to fix it

Smart homes are a broken mess and Nest wants to fix it

View
The Morning After: The mystery of Virginia's TV Man

The Morning After: The mystery of Virginia's TV Man

View
Google Assistant takes on the sticky note with assignable reminders

Google Assistant takes on the sticky note with assignable reminders

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr