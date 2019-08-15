Latest in Gear

Image credit: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
iHeartRadio shares tunes as Stories in Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat

It's reportedly the first time you can share with all three.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
27m ago in Services
Comments
Do you really, really want to be sure everyone knows what you're listening to? iHeartRadio thinks it can help spread your musical message. The company has introduced sharing to Stories in Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat through its mobile app -- iHeartRadio claimed to Engadget that it's the first streaming service to tie into all three. Whether or not that's true, it's certainly a time-saver if you want to share to more than one medium.

The feature is available though a new in-app social sharing menu and lets you customize the look of the Story before you post. Is this going to convince your friends to subscribe to iHeartRadio's on-demand service? Probably not, but they'll be that much more likely to know about your earworms and listen on their platform of choice.

Source: iHeartRadio Blog
In this article: android, app, facebook, gear, iheartradio, instagram, internet, ios, music, services, snapchat, streaming
