iHeartRadio shares tunes as Stories in Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat

Do you really, really want to be sure everyone knows what you're listening to? iHeartRadio thinks it can help spread your musical message. The company has introduced sharing to Stories in Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat through its mobile app -- iHeartRadio claimed to Engadget that it's the first streaming service to tie into all three. Whether or not that's true, it's certainly a time-saver if you want to share to more than one medium.