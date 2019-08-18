Latest in Internet

Image credit: Miguel Candela/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Twitter is displaying China-made ads attacking Hong Kong protesters

Twitter ads are being used as political weapons.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
41m ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Miguel Candela/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Twitter is finding itself at the heart of a heated political battle. Pinboard and other users have observed Twitter running ads from China's state-backed media outlet Xinhua attacking the Hong Kong protesters opposed to both a (since-suspended) extradition bill and broader dissatisfaction with the government. The ads try to portray the protests as "escalating violence" and calls for "order to be restored." Other ads have highlighted alleged supporters of the Chinese "motherland" and have pointed out Hong Kong's economic troubles from earlier in the year.

We've asked Twitter for comment. However, Xinhua's campaign appears to target at least some people in Hong Kong proper.

This kind of behavior isn't shocking. The Chinese government has been clamping down on critics who voice dissent on Twitter, even though the service is blocked beyond Hong Kong. The country has been determined to control the political conversation on social networks whether or not most Chinese can see them. In that regard, this is just an extension of its current tactics.

It does put Twitter in an awkward position, though. While the social site is no stranger to attempts at political manipulation, it's now faced with China using ads as propaganda weapons to silence political opposition. If it keeps the ads running, it risks alienating Hong Kong and free speech advocates. At the same time, blocking ads from a major government-supported publication could provoke a harsh response with difficult-to-predict consequences.

Source: Pinboard (Twitter)
In this article: ads, advertising, china, hong kong, internet, politics, propaganda, protest, protests, social network, social networking, twitter
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

'Rainbow Six: Siege' adds a 'Fortnite' style Battle Pass

'Rainbow Six: Siege' adds a 'Fortnite' style Battle Pass

View
Three UK rolls out 5G home internet access in London

Three UK rolls out 5G home internet access in London

View
Sonos' portable smart speaker leaks in greater detail

Sonos' portable smart speaker leaks in greater detail

View
Kevin Smith is making a 'He-Man' anime series for Netflix

Kevin Smith is making a 'He-Man' anime series for Netflix

View
SpaceX Starman Roadster completes its first orbit around the Sun

SpaceX Starman Roadster completes its first orbit around the Sun

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr