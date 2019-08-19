Latest in Gear

Image credit: Audi
'Always Audi' program gives new customers free Silvercar rental days

They have to purchase one of the automaker's latest models, though.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Transportation
Audi

Audi is giving customers who buy its newer vehicles seven free days of Silvercar rental under a new program called "Always Audi." While people probably aren't going to buy one of the automaker's vehicles just to get a week's worth of complimentary rental days, it's a nice perk to tack onto a purchase. To be eligible for the free days, customers must buy or lease model 2019 vehicles or newer.

Audi of America COO Cian O'Brien said the program "will make it easy [for customers] to drive the Audi [they] love -- or experience other vehicles in the fleet -- even when [they're] away from home." Say, when they're visiting another state for a business trip or for a weekend away without bringing their own car with them.

The company acquired the app-based premium car rental service in 2017. It recently added the Q7 SUV to the options Silvercar customers can choose from, along with the Audi A4, A5 Cabriolet and Q5 SUV. In addition, the service introduced a delivery and pick up option for select areas. While its availability is still pretty limited, the service expanded to 26 locations in the US over the past year, giving Always Audi participants more chances to use up their free days.

Source: Silvercar
In this article: always audi, audi, gear, silvercar, transportation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
