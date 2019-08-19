Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Amazon
save
Save
share

Amazon unveils trailer for third season of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

The Emmy-awarded series is coming back on December 6th.
Amrita Khalid, @askhalid
12m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Amazon

Get ready for more Jewish jokes and mile a minute dialogue. Amazon unveiled a trailer today for the third season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The Amy Sherman-Palladino comedy series about a 1950s New York City housewife who moonlights as a stand-up comic is up for 20 Emmys this year.

As the teaser reveals, the new season follows Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) as she embarks on her first tour as a professional comedienne. The show's heroine is normally restricted to the comedy clubs of Greenwich Village. This time around, we see her on the road at various venues around the country. She even performs at a USO tour.

We also get a peek at Sterling Brown (This is Us, Black Panther), who is slated to play a recurring role in the new season. Also due to return are Midge's parents, Rose and Abe (Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle), her long-suffering agent Susie Myerson (Alex Borstein) and her ex-husband Joel (Michael Zegen).

Sherman-Palladino revealed a few more insights on the new season's direction. "Her journey this year that we've set out for her is it's the first time she's setting out as a road comic, it's the first time she's getting paid for this, it's the first time she's going to have consistency, and she's dealing with audiences that aren't her people. That is going to bring its own story twist to it, we're definitely going to some different places in Season 3," said Sherman-Palladino in a statement.

The new season debuts on the streaming service on December 6th. You can watch the trailer below.

Via: Variety
Source: YouTube
In this article: amazon, amazon original programming, amazon studios, av, entertainment, mrs maisel
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2019 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2019 Back-to-School Guide

View
Mercedes unveils A-Class and B-Class plug-in hybrids

Mercedes unveils A-Class and B-Class plug-in hybrids

View
‘Kerbal Space Program’ gets an interstellar flight sequel

‘Kerbal Space Program’ gets an interstellar flight sequel

View
HBO's 'Westworld Awakening' VR game arrives August 20th

HBO's 'Westworld Awakening' VR game arrives August 20th

View
Hideo Kojima debuts six-minute 'Death Stranding' gameplay video

Hideo Kojima debuts six-minute 'Death Stranding' gameplay video

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr