You can finally get PowerBeats Pro in colors other than black

If you're not yet familiar with the Beats Powerbeats Pro, there's no better time than now to check them out. First introduced in May, the earbuds have received high marks for their sound quality, battery life and functionality. The Powerbeats Pro use the same H1 chip used in Apple's second-generation Airpods to provide improved Bluetooth connectivity and always-on access to Siri. The Powerbeats Pro sport up to nine hours of continuous playback, plus can get an additional 15 hours of power from the included charging case. They are also sweat- and water-resistant, making for a better fit if you're looking for some workout headphones -- assuming you're comfortble with the hook design and fit.