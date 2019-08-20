Porsche Taycan will come with a standalone Apple Music app

That means the feature isn't exclusively meant for those who buy its premium EV when it becomes available. That said, Taycan owners will get an extra perk: three years of free in-car internet. "None of our customers will have to worry about data consumption while streaming," Porsche Connect director of sales and marketing Lars Buchwald said during an event.

TechCrunch says customers can expect true integration. They'll see an Apple Music icon on their Taycan's entertainment center display, and they won't even have to pair it with their phones. All they need to do is link their Apple IDs with their Porsche accounts. Customers will even be able to access everything on the service, since the Porsche app won't be any different from its mobile counterpart. Further, they'll be able to use Porsche's voice assistant to play songs or change radio stations, among other things.

The automaker also said that the Taycan will have access to Apple CarPlay, which will also roll out to more of its vehicles in the future.