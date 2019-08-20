Latest in Gaming

Image credit:
save
Save
share

Watch the Google Stadia event in 10 minutes

Google has revealed a bunch of games coming to the platform, including 'Cyberpunk 2077.'
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
12m ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Google's Stadia Connect livestream for Gamescom can give you a bigger idea of what to expect from its upcoming video game streaming platform -- and you can watch all the most important tidbits right here. Stadia's Ray Bautista started off with a reminder to pre-order the Stadia Founder's Edition, which will serve as your entry to the service as one of its first players. As a nice perk, it will also come with the full Destiny 2 experience.

The tech giant has also revealed some of the games coming to the platform, including Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red's upcoming dystopian RPG that stars Keanu Reeves as a supporting character. Mortal Kombat 11 will also be available on Stadia, along with The Elder Scrolls Online, Borderlands 3 and Superhot, among other titles. They're joining previously announced games like Watch Dogs: Legion and NBA 2K.

Catch up on all the latest news from Gamescom 2019 here!

In this article: gamescom, gamescom 2019, gamescom2019, gaming, google, internet, stadia
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2019 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2019 Back-to-School Guide

View
Porsche Taycan will come with a standalone Apple Music app

Porsche Taycan will come with a standalone Apple Music app

View
'Final Fantasy VIII' Remastered is coming out on September 3rd

'Final Fantasy VIII' Remastered is coming out on September 3rd

View
Bloomberg: Apple plans to launch TV+ in November for $10 a month

Bloomberg: Apple plans to launch TV+ in November for $10 a month

View
Amazon unveils trailer for third season of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Amazon unveils trailer for third season of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr