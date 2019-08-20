Watch the Google Stadia event in 10 minutes

Google's Stadia Connect livestream for Gamescom can give you a bigger idea of what to expect from its upcoming video game streaming platform -- and you can watch all the most important tidbits right here. Stadia's Ray Bautista started off with a reminder to pre-order the Stadia Founder's Edition, which will serve as your entry to the service as one of its first players. As a nice perk, it will also come with the full Destiny 2 experience.
The tech giant has also revealed some of the games coming to the platform, including Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red's upcoming dystopian RPG that stars Keanu Reeves as a supporting character. Mortal Kombat 11 will also be available on Stadia, along with The Elder Scrolls Online, Borderlands 3 and Superhot, among other titles. They're joining previously announced games like Watch Dogs: Legion and NBA 2K.