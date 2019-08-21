Latest in Gear

Image credit: Garmin
Garmin adds Amazon Music to its fitness watches

Amazon Music joins Spotify, Deezer and iHeartRadio on select Garmin wearables.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago in Wearables
Garmin

After adding support for Spotify last October, Garmin is expanding the music streaming services its wearables support to include Amazon Music. What's more, this time around the company is doing a broader rollout. Not only is Amazon Music available on Garmin's high-end devices like the Fenix 5 Plus series, you can also download the app on affordable models like the Vivoactive 3 Music. Also included in today's rollout are the Forerunner 245 Music, Forerunner 645 Music and Forerunner 945, as well as the ritzy MARQ collection.

Whichever of the above Garmin model you own, you can download the Amazon Music app today from the Connect IQ store and start saving your favorite songs and playlists over WiFi. If you have access to Amazon Music Unlimited, which is separate from the music service Amazon offers to Prime subscribers, you'll be able to choose from more than 50 million songs.

For Garmin, the partnership gives it another leg up on one of its biggest competitors. Fitbit has yet to partner with Amazon, let alone Spotify. Ionic and Versa users who want to add music to their Fitbit wearable must either download songs through Deezer or sideload them from their desktop computer. Based on their respective userbases, it's more likely the average Fitbit owner subscribes to Spotify or Amazon Music than Deezer. And even if the Fitbit app made transferring songs from your computer seamless, the process feels archaic in 2019.

For Amazon, on the other hand, the partnership helps get its music service on more devices. Amazon will need to continue to expand the reach of Amazon Music if it hopes to match the growth of Spotify and Apple Music. Of course, if you're a Garmin owner, all you care about is that you have another option for listening to tunes on your next run.

Source: Garmin
