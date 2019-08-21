Garmin adds Amazon Music to its fitness watches

Whichever of the above Garmin model you own, you can download the Amazon Music app today from the Connect IQ store and start saving your favorite songs and playlists over WiFi. If you have access to Amazon Music Unlimited, which is separate from the music service Amazon offers to Prime subscribers, you'll be able to choose from more than 50 million songs.

For Garmin, the partnership gives it another leg up on one of its biggest competitors. Fitbit has yet to partner with Amazon, let alone Spotify. Ionic and Versa users who want to add music to their Fitbit wearable must either download songs through Deezer or sideload them from their desktop computer. Based on their respective userbases, it's more likely the average Fitbit owner subscribes to Spotify or Amazon Music than Deezer. And even if the Fitbit app made transferring songs from your computer seamless, the process feels archaic in 2019.

For Amazon, on the other hand, the partnership helps get its music service on more devices. Amazon will need to continue to expand the reach of Amazon Music if it hopes to match the growth of Spotify and Apple Music. Of course, if you're a Garmin owner, all you care about is that you have another option for listening to tunes on your next run.