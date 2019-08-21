Latest in Gear

Image credit: SiriusXM
SiriusXM's student plan only costs $4 per month

You may want to look at your on-demand options, though.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago in Services
SiriusXM thinks it has a simple way to get the back-to-school crowd listening to radio: offer it at an extremely steep discount. The satellite radio pioneer has introduced a Student Premier subscription that offers all the 200-plus music channels (plus talk) of the usual Premiere Streaming package for $4 per month, or less than a third of the $13 you'd normally pay. You could wind down with Kevin Hart's comedy channel or psych yourself up with BPM for about the price of nice coffee.

The discounted rate applies so long as you're a verified student.

SiriusXM faces an uphill battle when it's competing with sweet education discounts from on-demand services. Spotify's Premium Student plan includes Hulu and Showtime for $5 per month. When you're trying to squeeze the most value from a student loan, it may be hard to justify paying $4 for radio when a dollar more gives you something to watch during your downtime. Still, this makes SiriusXM more palatable if you were either thinking of a second audio subscription or just prefer the never-ending flow of radio during your study sessions.

Source: SiriusXM
