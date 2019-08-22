Latest in Gear

Android Q is now simply Android 10

Google ditches dessert-themed Android names in a push for accessibility.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
41m ago in Mobile
Google

Google has finally revealed Android Q's release name, and it's not Quiche, Quinoa or Quesadilla. In fact, it's not named after any dessert that starts with the letter Q at all -- the tech giant has decided to simply call it Android 10. In a blog post, the company said it's changing the way it names its releases altogether in a push for greater accessibility. "[W]e've heard feedback over the years that the names weren't always understood by everyone in the global community," the company wrote.

Since L and R aren't always distinguishable when spoken in some languages, for instance, it's not immediately obvious for some people that Android Lollipop came after KitKat. The names of some previous Android versions aren't known desserts in certain parts of the world either. In other words, while the names are fun, they don't always resonate with users. The new scheme sounds much less quirky and delicious, but it'll likely serve Google's purpose: come up with more relatable and intuitive names. "[W]e think that at version 10 and 2.5 billion active devices," the blog post reads, "it was time to make this change."

In addition to changing the way it names Android versions, Google has also updated the mobile platform's logo. It changed the text from green to black to make it easier to read, switched fonts and used a close-up of the Android robot that's now colored in a new shade of green.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
