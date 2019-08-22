Konami's mobile version of ‘eFootball PES 2020’ is coming in October

With PES 2020, Konami renewed its partnership with FC Barcelona and Arsenal. The game will also exclusively feature teams such as Manchester United, German champions FC Bayern München and Italian champions Juventus. Konami also promises that PES 2020 will feature a more finely-tuned ball system and more realistic defensive AI behavior.

Competitive players can look forward to the release of the new Matchday online mode in December. PES 2020 will choose an important match or derby game each week, upon which players can then select a team and compete for a chance to win awards.

As for as soccer games go, Pro Evolution Soccer is still lagging behind FIFA as far as sales. But the PES franchise has a dedicated fanbase that insists it's far superior to the EA Sports heavyweight. We even felt that PES gameplay was more realistic at times when compared to FIFA. Still, some felt that Konami's loss of UEFA Champions League licensing rights to its competitor last year was a blow for the future of the franchise. The latest mobile update may prove critics wrong.