Lenovo’s Smart Clock becomes a more capable home hub

Thanks to an automatic software update rolling out this week, the Lenovo Smart Clock will allow natural conversations with Google Assistant. If you opt into this setting, you'll be able to have continued conversations without having to say "Hey Google" before every question. Lenovo previously worked with Nest cameras, but now it works with most other Assistant-compatible cameras as well. And the dual-purpose screen will display your Google Photos.

The changes make the Lenovo Smart Clock a more capable smart home hub, but they don't impact the price. It's now available for $59.99 in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Australia and Japan. That's significantly less than other hubs, like the Echo Spot and Nest Hub, which sell for $130.