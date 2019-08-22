Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nicole Lee / Engadget
Lenovo’s Smart Clock becomes a more capable home hub

It displays photos, allows natural conversations and works with more cameras.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
36m ago in Home
Nicole Lee / Engadget

The Lenovo Smart Clock already won Best of CES 2019 and earned our approval, but it's not done adding features. Today, Google announced a few welcomed updates that bring the device more in line with the Google Home Hub.

Thanks to an automatic software update rolling out this week, the Lenovo Smart Clock will allow natural conversations with Google Assistant. If you opt into this setting, you'll be able to have continued conversations without having to say "Hey Google" before every question. Lenovo previously worked with Nest cameras, but now it works with most other Assistant-compatible cameras as well. And the dual-purpose screen will display your Google Photos.

The changes make the Lenovo Smart Clock a more capable smart home hub, but they don't impact the price. It's now available for $59.99 in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Australia and Japan. That's significantly less than other hubs, like the Echo Spot and Nest Hub, which sell for $130.

Source: Google
In this article: cameras, continued conversation, conversation, display, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, google, Google Assistant, home, hub, lenovo, lenovo smart clock, natural conversations, photos, smart home, software, update
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
