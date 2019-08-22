iFixit teardown takes a look inside the Note 10+ 5G

Like the iPhone X, the Note 10+ positions the motherboard at the top half of the phone. While this allows the battery to be wider, it requires cables between mother and daughterboard. Those block access to the battery. They can be moved to the side, but they'll add a challenge to repairs.

Speaking of repairs, iFixit points out that every repair requires un-gluing the fragile glass rear cover. Replacing the glued-down battery is difficult, and common display repairs "require either a complete teardown or replacing half the phone." Overall, iFixit gives the Note 10+ a repairability score of 3 out of ten.

The device also has a new vibration motor, which breaks Samsung's trend of using the same circular motor in all of its phone buzzers. As iFixit says, that could mean Samsung is taking haptic feedback more seriously -- or not. And of course, there's no headphone jack or Bixby button. You can take a look at the full teardown here and read our first take on the phone here.