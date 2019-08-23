Latest in Gear

Image credit: AP Photo/Ng Han Guan
save
Save
share

China's latest retaliatory tariffs could pose trouble for Tesla

The tariffs could be as high as 50 percent on some cars.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Politics
Comments
27 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

The escalating trade war between the US and China could have particularly steep consequences for car brands. China's Finance Ministry has announced countering tariffs across a range of products, including plans to resume a suspended 25 percent extra tariff on US cars on December 15th -- with an extra 10 percent for certain cars. This could make tariffs as high as 50 percent for some cars, and particularly damage automakers that ship many US-made cars to China, including Tesla, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

While Tesla does have a factory in Shanghai, it's not expected to start producing cars until later in 2019. Until it ramps up in earnest, the company will have to import EVs. BMW and Mercedes, meanwhile, ship many SUVs to China from American plants.

The new round of tariffs also slaps 5 percent more on US crude oil and soybean imports starting September 1st.

The timing for the car tariffs isn't coincidental. It lines up with a planned US action that would apply tariffs to phones, laptops, consoles and other devices on the same day. China wants to show that US tariffs won't go unanswered, and it's likely hoping to use this as a bargaining chip for planned negotiations in September. If there's no progress, though, the tariffs could both hike prices for tech sold in the US (a large amount of it being made in China) and hurt US car sales in China.

Source: Bloomberg
In this article: bmw, china, gear, mercedes, mercedes-benz, politics, tariff, tariffs, tesla, trade, trade war, transportation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
27 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best mobile devices for students

The best mobile devices for students

View
Sega is becoming its weird and wonderful self again

Sega is becoming its weird and wonderful self again

View
Riot Games settles class action lawsuit over sexist culture

Riot Games settles class action lawsuit over sexist culture

View
The best external graphics card enclosure

The best external graphics card enclosure

View
Americans are waiting three years to replace their phones, study finds

Americans are waiting three years to replace their phones, study finds

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr