Disney+ docu-series will focus on the people behind its movies and parks

"This exciting new series takes an in-depth look at the unique and surprising roles these men and women call their daily jobs," the company said in a press release. Fans of Disney's theme parks, animation, art and VFX will no doubt geek out over the series, with no need to commit a lot of time for each episode. It might be the first step toward similar, inward-looking content that will be ideal filler for Disney+.

The series will launch on December 3rd with a feature-length One Day in Disney special and matching coffee book. After that, Disney+ will stream shorts ranging in length from four to seven minutes each week for over 50 weeks. Disney+ debuts on November 12th, 2019.