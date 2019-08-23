Ewan McGregor will play Obi-Wan Kenobi again in a new 'Star Wars' show

For Star Wars fans the Disney+ news revealed tonight included a peek at The Mandalorian, a release window for the next season of the Clone Wars, and the surprise return of a familiar face: Ewan McGregor. The actor will reprise his role of Obi-Wan Kenobi from the prequel trilogy in a new show streaming on Disney+.

We don't know the name or when it will be ready for viewing, but the idea of revisiting that part of Star Wars history is going over pretty well already. Apparently the show will take place eight years after the end of Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-wan delivered Luke Skywalker to his aunt and uncle on Tatooine.