Image credit: Evan Rodgers/Engadget
Apple re-fixes a bug that let users jailbreak iPhones

The bug was previously fixed, then unfixed.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
51m ago in Security
Apple fixed a vulnerability that temporarily allowed hackers to jailbreak iPhones. The bug was first fixed in iOS 12.3 but reintroduced in iOS 12.4. Hackers discovered the flaw earlier this month and shared a free public jailbreak just for the fun of it. Today, Apple released iOS 12.4.1, which should take care of the vulnerability once and for all.

This current update fixes a kernel vulnerability that would have allowed an attacker to "execute arbitrary code with system privileges" on an iPhone or iPad. Apple also mentioned Pwn20wnd, the hacker that released the public jailbreak. "We would like to acknowledge @Pwn20wnd for their assistance," the company wrote in a security update.

As you might remember from the early days of the iPhone, jailbreaking allows users to install third-party apps that aren't available through the App Store. But doing so also puts phones at risk of spyware. So, while the iOS 12.4 bug might have given us a trip down memory lane, you'll want to download iOS 12.4.1 as soon as possible.

Via: TechCrunch, MacRumors
Source: Apple
