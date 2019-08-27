The Switch Lite is the cutest console we ever did see

And even though the Switch Lite has a smaller 5.5-inch screen, compared to the big Switch's 6.2-inch display, it's still immersive enough for epic games like Breath of the Wild. My main concern is how games with small on-screen text will appear, as it's already hard enough to get through some RPGs on the Switch. The display itself looks great indoors, with vibrant colors and plenty of responsiveness, but it still has trouble in direct sunlight. The screen is just too reflective and dim to be usable.

On a brighter note, playing Mario Maker 2 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe actually felt more comfortable than the large switch. The Lite is more ergonomic to hold, and the analog sticks feel less awkward to use since they're closer together. And, praise be the gaming gods, there's an actual D-pad, which is particularly helpful for Mario Maker 2's 2D platforming. It's definitely better for quick character movement than an analog stick, and it simply feels great overall. The D-pad brings back memories of spending hours with all of Nintendo's classic hardware.